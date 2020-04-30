Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

SPOT traded up $16.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.78. 5,744,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,903. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.03. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $163.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.40.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.58.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

