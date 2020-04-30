SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.26

Shares of SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.26 and last traded at C$25.36, with a volume of 355837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pi Financial set a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

