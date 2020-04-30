Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SMP traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. 118,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

