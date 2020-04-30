Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Laffer Investments

Laffer Investments lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.4% of Laffer Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Laffer Investments’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,508,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,813,079. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

