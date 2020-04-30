Startcoin Price Up 29.6% Over Last Week (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Startcoin has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $190,603.88 and approximately $4.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

