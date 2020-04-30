Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Shares Gap Up to $12.41

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $12.41. Starwood Property Trust shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 5,326,969 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.