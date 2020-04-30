State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in April

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 155,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STFC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STFC traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.16. 89,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,263. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.24.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

STFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of State Auto Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

