StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Trading Up 9.2%

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s share price was up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.37, approximately 124,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 55,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $82.00 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,295,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 95,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

