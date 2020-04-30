Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

QCOM stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.97. 11,924,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,513,807. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

