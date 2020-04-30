Sterneck Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,143. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

