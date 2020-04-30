Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 218 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.48. 2,171,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $190.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -93.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

