Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,686 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.14. 77,632,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,753,812. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

