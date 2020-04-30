Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,244 put options on the company. This is an increase of 611% compared to the typical daily volume of 175 put options.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.59.

SRPT traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.09. The company had a trading volume of 692,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.99. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,226,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

