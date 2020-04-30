Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

SUM stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

SUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Earnings History for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

