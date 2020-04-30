Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.47 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

SUM stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

SUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

