Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.71. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

