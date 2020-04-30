Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Boosted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after buying an additional 8,773,910 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $16,642,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 579,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

SU stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 10,611,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.