SunTrust Banks Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $92.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

TransUnion stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,895. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 418,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 49.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in TransUnion by 59.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 723,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,973,000 after buying an additional 269,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,330,000 after buying an additional 195,677 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

