Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SURF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 119,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,803. The company has a market cap of $82.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.84. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 70.61% and a negative net margin of 356.70%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

