SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,500 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 687,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRDX. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SurModics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. State Street Corp raised its stake in SurModics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SurModics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SurModics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SurModics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SurModics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 86,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,027. SurModics has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. The company has a market cap of $504.80 million, a P/E ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.99.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. SurModics had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SurModics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

