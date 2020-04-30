SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) have been trending neutral on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SZKMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $122.13. 6,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,320. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $202.59.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.