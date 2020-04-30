SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) have been trending neutral on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
SZKMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.
OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $122.13. 6,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,320. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $202.59.
SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.