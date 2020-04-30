SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $344,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,436. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get SVMK alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Riverstone Group LLC bought a new stake in SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SVMK by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SVMK by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SVMK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVMK shares. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

SVMK stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,789. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. SVMK has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. Research analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.