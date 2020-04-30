SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

