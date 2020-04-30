SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR’s (SWMAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWMAY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SWMAY stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 9,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $33.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

