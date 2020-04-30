SYMRISE AG/ADR’s (SYIEY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of SYIEY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,939. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

