Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,899,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.48. 8,564,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,753,161. The stock has a market cap of $277.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Wedbush began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

