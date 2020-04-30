TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.53 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. TAL Education Group updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TAL traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 209,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.12 and a beta of 0.32.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

