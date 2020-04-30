Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Cut by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $17,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

Target stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.10. 4,928,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

