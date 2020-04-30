Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.26. Taronis Technologies shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 22,128,621 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Taronis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taronis Technologies by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taronis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taronis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX)

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

