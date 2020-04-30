Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Up 15.7%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shot up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.88, 5,297,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 2,326,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 2.14.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.