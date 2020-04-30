Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

TELNY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

