TENA Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One TENA token can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a total market capitalization of $44,728.48 and $2,979.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENA has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.02526291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00201806 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00044237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.