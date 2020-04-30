TenCore Partners LP Sells 19,356 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

TenCore Partners LP lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 0.4% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

