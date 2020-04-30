Ternium (NYSE:TX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 580,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,947. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.17. Ternium has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

