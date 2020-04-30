Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $188,670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,844,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after purchasing an additional 76,609 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 106,341 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 44,488 shares during the period.

Shares of TRNO stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 330,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $62.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

