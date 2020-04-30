Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives News Impact Score of 0.20

Headlines about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a news impact score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCDY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 213,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. Tesco has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

