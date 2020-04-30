Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,563.77.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $107.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,341.48. 3,789,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $876.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 43.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

