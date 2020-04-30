Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $19.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,499,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,530. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.01 and its 200-day moving average is $286.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

