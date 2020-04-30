The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,769,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,510,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

