The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

Shares of FBSI remained flat at $$13.00 on Thursday. The First Bancshares has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.