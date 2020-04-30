The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

The Western Union (NYSE:WU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. 5,805,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,327. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.