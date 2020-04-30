The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

The Western Union (NYSE:WU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.
NYSE:WU traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. 5,805,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,327. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.
In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
