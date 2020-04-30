Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)’s share price rose 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.67, approximately 274,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 167,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

TPCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tribune Publishing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $280.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

