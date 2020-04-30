TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.06 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.17 EPS.
TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.35.
Shares of TTMI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.26. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25.
In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,273 shares of company stock worth $439,708. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
