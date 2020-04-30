TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.06 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.17 EPS.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 2.26. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $610.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,273 shares of company stock worth $439,708. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

