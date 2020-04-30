Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWO. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

Shares of TWO traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. 11,151,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,413,630. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after acquiring an additional 392,866 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

