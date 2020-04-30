Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

NYSE TYL traded up $8.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.99. 312,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,535. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $340.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.34.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.