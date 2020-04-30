UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,894,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,821. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

