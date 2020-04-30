UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
UBS has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,894,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,821. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.