UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,894,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

