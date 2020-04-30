UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

KIGRY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 4,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KION GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that KION GRP AG/ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

