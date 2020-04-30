Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Up 11.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s stock price shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.85, 997,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 564,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $674.54 million, a P/E ratio of -78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

