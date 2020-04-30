Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.05 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.56 EPS.

Shares of UCTT traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,049. The firm has a market cap of $674.54 million, a PE ratio of -78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.42.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

