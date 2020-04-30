Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million.

Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 540,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,329. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

